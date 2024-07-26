Paddy McNair outlines goal for short West Brom loan spell

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The former Manchester United youngster became the club's fourth summer signing on Thursday - penning a loan deal until December 31.

The versatile former Sunderland and Middlesbrough man has just signed a three year deal with new MLS side San Diego.

Prior to heading stateside he spend half a season with Albion, after Carlos Corberan moved to bring in the Northern Irishman as defensive cover following the departure of Cedric Kipre.

Corberan has highlighted McNair's versatility as one of his key attributes, with the Albion new boy able to play at the back or in midfield.

Speaking for the first time since joining the club, McNair insisted he has always admired Albion and he hopes he can use his Championship experience to put them firmly in the promotion race come the end of the calendar year.

He said: "West Brom are a very good club and have always been one I've admired.

"I know a lot of lads who have played here in the past and they have all said good things about it, so I am happy to be here.

"I've played in the Championship for the last seven or eight years so I have that Championship experience.

"You always want to be fighting at the top, last year you missed out on the play-off final but hopefully this year can go one better.

"I think at the end of my time here I want to leave the team in the best position possible, closes to the top of the league as possible, that would be great."