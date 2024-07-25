West Brom loan experienced defender Paddy McNair until January

The 69-cap Northern Ireland international, a former Manchester United youngster, has checked in on a short-term switch until December 31 from MLS "expansion side" San Diego in the United States, who he has just joined permanently.

His free transfer across the pond to San Diego has also been confirmed following the end of a lengthy spell at Middlesbrough. His new club have been working on a loan move until the winter and early weeks of 2025.

He has signed a three-year contract for the California-based outfit, who have been accepted as a new franchise on to the American top flight for the 2025 campaign.

McNair, who turned 29 in April, adds the extra central defensive cover head coach Carlos Corberan was looking for following Cedric Kipre's exit, as well as that of Erik Pieters.

The centre-back has enjoyed an extensive Football League career in the north east with both Sunderland and Middlesbrough, the latter for six years which came to an end this summer.

Boss Corberan highlighted McNair's versatility, experience and maturity as something useful for his ranks. The defender, who can also play in defensive midfield, is also regarded as comfortable in possession.

Corberan said: "He is a player who has a lot of experience in this league with Sunderland and Middlesbrough. He’s played just under 350 career matches and he’ll add a lot of maturity and quality to our squad.

“He is capable of playing in a number of different positions which will be really helpful for us and really important in a league as demanding as the Championship.”

McNair is Albion's fourth new recruit of the summer following midfielder Ousmane Diakite, fellow defender Torbjorn Heggem and goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.

Albion new loan signing said: "West Bromwich Albion is a very good club and one I’ve always admired.

“I know a lot of lads who have played here in the past and they’ve all said good things about it. I’m really happy to be here.

“I’ve played in the Championship for the last seven years so I’ve got a lot of experience in this division.”

McNair added of his permanent move to new MLS club San Diego: “Joining San Diego FC is an exciting new chapter in my career.

“When I first heard of San Diego, I had this gut feeling of excitement to play outside of England and have a chance to play in MLS. It’s going to be very special to be a part of history. I look forward to bringing my experience to the team and building a team San Diego can be proud of.”

He played 25 times in his final campaign at Boro, including 20 starts in the Championship under Michael Carrick. He has made 274 club career appearances since a United debut in September 2014, almost exactly a decade ago.