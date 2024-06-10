Key West Brom defender edges closer to exit as talks take place

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 27-year-old returned to Albion last summer following a loan spell at Cardiff City - and excelled under Carlos Corberan.

He played 48 times across the campaign and scored three goals - putting together a solid partnership with Kyle Bartley at the heart of defence.

The pair are both out of contract this month - and have been offered new terms to remain at The Hawthorns.

However, it wasn't expected that Albion would be able to keep hold of Kipre, who was linked with clubs in Europe last season due to his outstanding form.

And it now seems as though his exit from the club isn't too far away - with Trabzonspor interested in taking him on a free transfer.

Turkish outlet Sabah have reported that talks have already taken place between the club and Kipre's representatives in a bid to strike a deal.

They have stated talks have reached an advanced stage and a move looks to be on the cards.

A move would see Kipre potentially enjoy a season playing Europa League football - with the Turkish side set to appear in the second qualifying round of the competition.

And it would mark a superb turnaround in his career - after seemingly being out in the cold at Albion prior to Corberan's arrival.

The defender was signed by Slaven Bilic back in 2020, following Albion's promotion to the Premier League.

He played just three cup games before going off on loan to Belgian side Charleroi.

Kipre was able to break into the first team picture under Valerian Ismael but following his sacking he was surplus to requirements under Steve Bruce and was sent out on loan in the summer of 2022.

But it was last season under Corberan when he was given his chance and he grasped it to become a key figure in Albion's side.

Elsewhere, West Brom are still waiting for news on the future of fellow centre back Bartley, who has been offered a new deal at the club.