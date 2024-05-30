West Brom's present and future plans challenge in mighty summer ahead

The Turkish midfielder has been a key member of the squad in his two years back at The Hawthorns but, aged 30 and with one year left on his current contract, there are big decisions ahead.

Reports in Turkey have, once again, stated Yokuslu’s former club Trabzonspor, where he spent three years between 2015 and 2018, are keen on making an approach.

Noises out of the country in previous windows have suggested interest in bringing Yokuslu back but the Albion man was a key part of Carlos Corberan’s plans and a regular in the starting XI.

There is a mighty summer ahead for the Spanish head coach and it takes place while, for now at least, rumours about his future will swirl amid suggestions he is on Leicester City’s radar to replace Chelsea-bound Enzo Maresca.