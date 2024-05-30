West Brom first-day season ticket boom as fans flock

Season tickets at The Hawthorns for the 2024/25 campaign were revealed and went on sale on Wednesday after day-one sales are understood to have recorded more than double the previous season.

It continues a growing theme for home Baggies supporters with last season's overall uptake the highest since the 2008/09 campaign. It is believed, including half-season tickets, Albion had more than 18,000 holders last term.

Day-by-day sales at The Hawthorns have only been recorded for 10 years and the sales over the first 24 hours smashed the previous opening day best as supporters flocked to secure their place for the new Championship campaign, a fourth consecutively in the second tier.

Albion maintained their hugely popular kids for a quid scheme for a third season and froze prices for youngsters between 17 and 25. They also introduced a new reduced price for those entering the first year as a full paying adult.

There was an increase in adult, senior and adult disability season ticket prices for the second year in a row after freezes in 2022. Each were raised by around £50 overall and roughly £2 per home league fixture, which the club put down to "unavoidable costs".

In the first set of sales under new owner Shilen Patel following his February takeover, the club sought to tackle the issue of repeat no-shows from those with season tickets by revealing they will contact regular non-attendees and, without sufficient reason, the season ticket is subject to cancellation.

The appetite to back Carlos Corberan and his side at home appears to be showing no sign of slowing down. Albion lost out in their bid for a Premier League return one step before a Wembley play-off final with defeat in the semi-final against Southampton. The Spanish head coach has since been favourite with bookmakers to take over at champions Leicester from Chelsea-bound Enzo Maresca and has also been mentioned in connection to the Burnley job vacated by Vincent Kompany.

The Hawthorns form in general under Corberan has been impressive with Albion's form in the Black Country comfortably out-performing that on the road.