Level-headed approach crucial for West Brom goalkeeper

Palmer, 27, was one of Carlos Corberan’s most reliable performers and did not miss a minute of Championship football as Albion reached the play-offs, where eventual promotion winners Southampton prevailed in the semi-final.

Palmer, an academy graduate at The Hawthorns, had to bide his time to break through at senior level but has grasped his opportunity under the head coach over the last 18 months.

Impressive consistency saw Palmer rewarded with a share of the golden glove award with Leeds’ Illan Meslier after both clocked up 18 clean sheets in the regular campaign.

“I’d like to say I’m quite level-headed, in a way,” said Palmer when asked about his consistency. “I try not to get too high or too low.