Three West Brom regulars offered new contracts as club confirm retain list

Central defender duo Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre, who swept up the big player of the season awards, have been offered fresh terms.

They are joined by midfielder Alex Mowatt, who was also one of the Baggies' standout performers this term.

Seven other senior players will depart The Hawthorns as the club as Albion use the opportunity of a fresh start after Corberan's first full season in charge, and a first summer under the stewardship of new owner Shilen Patel, with an eye to bring finances more under control.

It is understood some of those offered new deals will have to take wage reductions to extend their time at the club.

Headlining the departures is Matt Phillips – who confirmed his release on social media last night – and he is joined out the exit door by Nathaniel Chalobah, Adam Reach, Erik Pieters, Yann M'Vila and Martin Kelly, as well as academy graduate striker Jovan Malcolm.

Phillips made more than 250 appearances over eight years at The Hawthorns and became a favourite among supporters.

Adam Reach made 79 appearances in three years in the Black Country. Veteran defenders Pieters and Kelly were brought in towards the end of Steve Bruce's tenure. Midfielders Chalobah and M'Vila were both Corberan recruits, the latter a recent free agent stop-gap, and young striker Malcolm, 21, made five senior appearances.

It remains to be seen whether Bartley, Kipre or Mowatt will agree new terms and commit their futures at The Hawthorns.

Kipre, 27, is understood to have attracted interest elsewhere, including from overseas, for his incredibly consistent campaign that saw the central defender land the players' and supporters' player of the season gongs.

Midfielder Mowatt, 29, is another of Corberan's regular stars and highly valued by the boss.

Bartley, who turned 33 on Wednesday, is one of the club's longest-serving players following Phillips' departure and enjoyed an impressive campaign alongside Kipre.

He was brought to the club by Darren Moore following relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

Other Albion academy graduates and youngsters have been offered fresh terms, including graduate goalkeeper Ted Cann, 24.

Also offered new deals are wing-back Ethan Ingram and attacker Fenton Heard, who have both made senior debuts for the club, as well as forward Reyes Cleary, who spent almost the entirety of 2023/24 injured.

Youngsters Evan Humphries, Archie Kirton, Deago Nelson and Adriel Walker have also been offered contracts.

Albion activated contract options to extend deals for defensive duo Josh Shaw and Reece Hall, both highly-valued at youth level, and striker Layton Love, who has an ACL injury.

Former youth captain Jamie Andrews joins striker Malcolm out the exit door at The Hawthorns. Midfielder Andrews, 21, made 37 appearances on loan for League Two Grimsby this term. He played once, in the FA Cup, for Albion's first team.

Other youngsters not offered new deals are Bradley Foster, Aaron Harper-Bailey, Narel Phillips, Ruben Shakpoke, Cheick Kone and Jenson Sumnall.