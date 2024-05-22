Baggies Broadcast: S7 E50 - It just wasn't to be for West Brom

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In what is the penultimate episode of the campaign, the boys reflect on Friday and how Albion's season ended in disappointment at St Mary's.

They discuss what went wrong as well as Russell Martin's false dry pitch claims.

They look at Matt Phillips' departure and answer your questions.

