The promotion statistic that can lift spirits of West Brom fans

The 3-1 defeat at Southampton ended West Brom's dreams of a return to Wembley, and a return to the Premier League after a three year absence.

Despite a valiant effort they came up short against a Saints side that had too much quality for Carlos Corberan's men.

However, although the emotions are raw and the disappointment is still fresh, there are some statistics that can give Albion some comfort heading into next season.

Since the play-offs were introduced across the EFL in 1987, Albion have competed four times before the latest campaign.

In their first play-offs, in the old Second Division in 1993, Albion beat Swansea before a 3-0 victory over Port Vale in the final.

Since then, they have lost in the semi-finals twice and been defeated in a Wembley final on one occasion.

However, despite those losses, the season after has ended in exactly the same way for Albion - promotion.

Here is a brief look at those campaigns: