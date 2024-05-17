Southampton 3 West Brom 1: Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury reaction
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury give their take on Albion's disappointing play-off second leg defeat at Southampton.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Albion defended well and kept the scores level in the first half - before handing the home side the lead as Will Smallbone fired home after a slack Grady Diangana pass.
They had two key chances before being caught at the back as Adam Armstrong fired home a second.
It got worse when they were awarded a penalty and Armstrong stroked home to seal it.
Cedric Kipre headed in a late goal but it was a mere consolation as Albion's season comes to an end.