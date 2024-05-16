West Brom can take double defensive confidence to Southampton

Only the top two sides in Leicester and Ipswich have scored more goals than Russell Martin's free flowing Saints across the league campaign.

That makes Albion's clean sheet and the manner of it, in first leg draw at The Hawthorns, even more impressive and can give Carlos Corberan's men big confidence heading into Friday on the South Coast.

Despite Albion's impressive home clean sheet record, with 12 of their 18 shut outs in the league coming on home soil, many thought Southampton could find a way through.

But for the large majority of the game they were relatively untroubled.

Flynn Downes and Ross Stewart had the two best chances for the visitors, but they weren't through popping Albion off the park.