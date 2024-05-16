Express & Star
Carlos Corberan's West Brom penalty shootout stance for Southampton play-off decider

Boss Carlos Corberan insists it is impossible to create penalty shootout drama – but Albion have practiced from 12 yards.

By Lewis Cox
John Swift is Albion's main penalty taker and has netted three from three from the spot this term. Pic: PA

Friday night's second leg against Southampton at St Mary’s will go to extra-time and penalties if the scores remain level

Albion’s last play-off campaign ended in a penalty shootout heartbreak at home to Villa at The Hawthorns where, following a 2-2 draw on aggregate, the visitors prevailed 4-3 winners from the spot after Mason Holgate and Ahmed Hegazy were denied.

The Baggies’ first four takers that night – as Tosin Adarabioyo and Kieran Gibbs also stepped up – were defenders.

Albion have since competed and lost in two penalty shootouts in the EFL Cup and FA Cup against Brentford and Blackpool, in 2020/21 in a run of four defeats in a row from the spot. The last success was over Peterborough in the 2015/16 FA Cup campaign.

