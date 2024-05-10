Championship play-off: West Brom v Southampton - Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury preview
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox discuss Carlos Corberan's pre-Southampton press conference.
By Jonny Drury
Corberan and his staff are preparing for Albion's huge play-off semi-final first leg with Southampton on Sunday.
Lewis and Jonny discuss what Corberan had to say ahead of the game, whether there was pressure on Albion and how he will be approaching the game.