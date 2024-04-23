Possible West Brom play-off semi-final moved to avoid Aston Villa v Liverpool clash

The Baggies are fighting to secure their top-six position in the second tier with two games of the regular campaign remaining.

Carlos Corberan's side currently sit fifth, a position they have occupied for much of the season, and fifth against fourth in the Championship play-offs were scheduled to meet in the first leg on Monday, May 13 for an 8pm kick-off.

But, should Albion hold on to fifth place, they will no longer be in action at The Hawthorns on Monday night.

League fixture schedulers have held talks with relevant parties, including local authorities, and the decision was made to bring the fifth versus fourth first leg forward a day to Sunday lunchtime, to avoid the possibility of Villa and Albion both playing at home on the same night.

Both play-off first legs will now take place on Sunday. Sixth versus third will kick off at 12.30pm and fifth against fourth takes place at 2.15pm.

The second legs remain a day apart. The third versus sixth second leg is an 8pm kick-off on Thursday, May 16 and fourth against fifth takes place the following night, also 8pm.

All initial ties were published subject to confirmation. The final at Wembley is scheduled for Sunday, May 26 (kick-off to be confirmed).

Villa welcome Liverpool to Villa Park in the Premier League in front of the Sky cameras on Monday, May 13.