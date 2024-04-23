Carlos Corberan happy with West Brom positives despite defeats

The Baggies, who have two games left to secure a play-off place, lost back-to-back Championship games for just the second time this season, but the head coach has been left satisfied.

Corberan reckons for a game-and-a-half – 90 minutes against Leicester on Saturday and half the clash with Sunderland before Brandon Thomas-Asante’s red card – his side have performed to a high level.

“I am not going to be focused on two defeats in a row because every one is different,” Corberan told the Express & Star. “Saturday was different to the previous when we lost one player in the first half.