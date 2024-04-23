Baggies Broadcast: S7 E46 - How on earth did that happen?!
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox return with the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.
The boys reflect on the weekend's defeat to Leicester - but question how Albion have not taken anything from the King Power Stadium after a dominant display.
They also chat about Jonny's London Marathon run and how he received some backing from fellow Baggies in the race.
Both have a rant about the FA Cup replays being scrapped, answer your questions and take a look ahead to the trip to Sheffield Wednesday.
Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)
