West Brom debrief: Flurry of chances unlike Albion but boss catches the eye

The title-chasing Foxes struck twice, with Jamie Vardy involved in the first and netting what proved the winner, as Carlos Corberan’s side left empty-handed.

Here are the big talking points.

Good defending or bad finishing?

Albion created chance after chance at the King Power, all of them clear-cut too. There haven’t been too many games under Corberan where the Baggies have been so creative.

But they let so many go by the wayside. Good defending or bad finishing? Both. The visitors were guilty, but Hamza Choudhury, and others, were excellent for City.

Grady Diangana was most guilty for Albion. On a couple of occasions his close-range reactions didn’t quite come off. Another gilt-edged opening went wide. Okay Yokuslu’s early strike lacked composure. Mikey Johnston was at his best and couldn’t have done much more with his efforts.

These are the games at the stage of the season that counts. Albion must be sharper.

Unlike Albion