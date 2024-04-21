Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings as two hit 8s despite Leicester defeat
Albion performed well but slipped to a gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat at title-chasing Leicester City.
Baggies correspondent Lewis Cox rates the performances of the visiting players as Carlos Corberan's side made it successive defeats with two games left to secure a Championship play-off spot.
Alex Palmer
Initial save from Vardy for first stunning but let down by colleagues reacting. Helpless for equaliser. Otherwise little to do. 7
Darnell Furlong
Had some good moments and attacked plenty. Touch sometimes loose and shot wide. But let Vardy beat him for second goal. 6
Kyle Bartley
Both he and Kipre had a good afternoon save for being guilty of losing Vardy for first goal. Otherwise defended well and found woodwork with header. 7
Cedric Kipre
A star performer but also at fault for the opener. He otherwise defender impeccably with key clearances. Stunning assist for Wallace goal. 7