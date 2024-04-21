Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings as two hit 8s despite Leicester defeat

Baggies correspondent Lewis Cox rates the performances of the visiting players as Carlos Corberan's side made it successive defeats with two games left to secure a Championship play-off spot.

Alex Palmer

Initial save from Vardy for first stunning but let down by colleagues reacting. Helpless for equaliser. Otherwise little to do. 7

Darnell Furlong

Had some good moments and attacked plenty. Touch sometimes loose and shot wide. But let Vardy beat him for second goal. 6

Kyle Bartley

Both he and Kipre had a good afternoon save for being guilty of losing Vardy for first goal. Otherwise defended well and found woodwork with header. 7

Cedric Kipre

A star performer but also at fault for the opener. He otherwise defender impeccably with key clearances. Stunning assist for Wallace goal. 7