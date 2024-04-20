West Brom boss Carlos Corberan: I have more pride from 'unfair' defeat

The Baggies had more possession than automatic-promotion hunting hosts and had 18 shots at the King Power Stadium, six of which were classed as clear chances.

But Albion fell to a 2-1 defeat in a lesson of wastefulness in the East Midlands. Leicester's Hamza Choudhury cleared off the line three times and Kyle Bartley struck the woodwork. Countless other chances came and went. Corberan, though, said afterwards that feeling proud was the overriding emotion despite a slip-up in the top-six hunt.

Wilfred Ndidi struck a first-half opener and Jamie Vardy doubled the lead in the second period – after missing a penalty late on in the first 45 – totally against the run of play and the volume of opportunities.

It was back-to-back league defeats for only the second time this term for play-off chasing Albion, and gives rivals the chance to cut the gap with two games left for the Baggies.