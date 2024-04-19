Two West Brom stunners up for Championship goal of month prize

The pair's wonderful efforts against Coventry and Huddersfield respectively will be voted on by supporters with the division's winner being confirmed next Friday.

Several of Celtic loanee Johnston's seven Baggies goals since January have been worthy of a gong and this effort, on the first day of March, opened the scoring in an important 2-1 victory over play-off chasing rivals Coventry at The Hawthorns.

Johnston, who turns 25 on Friday, had already netted a belter at Plymouth in February and went on to smash in another beauty at QPR later in March, which was overlooked for the four-goal nomination list.

There is more Albion interest in the voting though – via popular midfielder Yokuslu.

The Turk lit up the 4-1 comeback win from Carlos Corberan's visitors at the John Smith's Stadium on March 10.

One-nil down at half-time, the Baggies struck four times in 23 second-half minutes to canter to victory. Yokuslu's rocket was the third goal in front of a booming away end.

Yokuslu had not netted since the final day of last season but buried a piledriver high into the left corner beyond the home goalkeeper with a missile of a first-time strike.

The Albion duo go up against goals from Norwich midfielder Gabriel Sara and QPR defender Jimmy Dunne to land the prize.

Votes for the goal of the month can be made here – www.efl.com/news/2024/april/19/cast-your-vote-for-march-s-sky-bet-goal-of-the-month/

Voting closes at 5pm on Monday.