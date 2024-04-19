Leicester v West Brom - Match preview

There was not much optimism around The Hawthorns in early December. The Foxes travelled to the Black Country with 14 wins from 18 games having eased into Championship life following their shock relegation.

Enzo Maresca’s side almost came a cropper that day, and should’ve lost two points to Josh Maja’s 89th-minute equaliser – still the striker’s only Albion goal – but for some daft game management by the hosts in stoppage time.

It is fairly unlikely, but Albion could face the Foxes again in the play-off semi-final, or even at Wembley, next month.

That in itself was almost improbable a few months ago. Maresca’s men were the immoveable object, a runaway train leaving everyone else in their wake. At one point their margin to second-placed Ipswich was almost 20 points – they were tipped to break records.