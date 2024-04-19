Carlos Corberan speaks out amid future speculation
Albion boss Carlos Corberan claims he has not questioned his squad's motivation this season – despite question marks over several players' futures.
The Baggies are gunning for Championship play-off action next month and have three fixtures left to make their top-six spot mathematically safe.
Regardless of promotion there is set to be a season of change ahead for Albion as an array of first-team players see their contracts at The Hawthorns expire. Corberan has held talks with owner Shilen Patel on plans for the summer and beyond