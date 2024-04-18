West Brom's Grady Diangana makes maturity confession
Albion star Grady Diangana reckons his more indifferent recent seasons have helped him mature and rediscover his best levels.
The attacker, 25, has enjoyed his best return for goals and assists since his electric loan spell from West Ham in the 2019/20 promotion campaign.
Diangana has netted seven times for Carlos Corberan's play-off chasing side, one short of his haul for Slaven Bilic's runners-up. The attacker managed just seven goals across 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23 combined.
The last couple of seasons have been more of a struggle for the new Democratic Republic of Congo international as Albion endured runs of difficult results under both Valerien Ismael and Steve Bruce.
The winger has operated more as a central attacker behind the striker over the last couple of months and is quick to recognise the influence head coach Corberan has had on his game.
"I’d say I’m in a good place, especially when helping the team out, getting goals and assists, which is the most important thing," Diangana said.
"I’ve learnt a lot this season, and the last three or four. I haven’t done well with the goals tally and performances in the last two or three years. But they’ve given me a level of maturity and learning too, and this season’s been about putting it all together.
"I’d say I’m enjoying and expressing myself in a different way this time around.
"I always think there’s room for improvement so I guess I’m always searching to get to my best."
Spaniard Corberan's level of detail when it comes to team and individual player meetings are a standout quality of his management. The head coach holds one-on-one meetings with each Albion player, starting or not, before a match.
Diangana, among Albion's leading scorers this season with Brandon Thomas-Asante (12), John Swift (nine) and Mikey Johnston (seven), admits Corberan's message to him has helped strengthen his mindset.
He added: "He's had a massive impact, especially with the mental side of things, he’s helped me to grow as a person.
"A lot of the individual meetings we have has really opened my eyes with certain things about how powerful the mind can be.
"It’s helped me to grow and have a keep-going mentality to make sure you’re there, even in the tough moments and have the same mindset during those times."