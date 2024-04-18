West Brom's Grady Diangana makes maturity confession

The attacker, 25, has enjoyed his best return for goals and assists since his electric loan spell from West Ham in the 2019/20 promotion campaign.

Diangana has netted seven times for Carlos Corberan's play-off chasing side, one short of his haul for Slaven Bilic's runners-up. The attacker managed just seven goals across 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23 combined.

The last couple of seasons have been more of a struggle for the new Democratic Republic of Congo international as Albion endured runs of difficult results under both Valerien Ismael and Steve Bruce.

The winger has operated more as a central attacker behind the striker over the last couple of months and is quick to recognise the influence head coach Corberan has had on his game.

"I’d say I’m in a good place, especially when helping the team out, getting goals and assists, which is the most important thing," Diangana said.

"I’ve learnt a lot this season, and the last three or four. I haven’t done well with the goals tally and performances in the last two or three years. But they’ve given me a level of maturity and learning too, and this season’s been about putting it all together.

"I’d say I’m enjoying and expressing myself in a different way this time around.

"I always think there’s room for improvement so I guess I’m always searching to get to my best."

Spaniard Corberan's level of detail when it comes to team and individual player meetings are a standout quality of his management. The head coach holds one-on-one meetings with each Albion player, starting or not, before a match.

Diangana, among Albion's leading scorers this season with Brandon Thomas-Asante (12), John Swift (nine) and Mikey Johnston (seven), admits Corberan's message to him has helped strengthen his mindset.

He added: "He's had a massive impact, especially with the mental side of things, he’s helped me to grow as a person.

"A lot of the individual meetings we have has really opened my eyes with certain things about how powerful the mind can be.

"It’s helped me to grow and have a keep-going mentality to make sure you’re there, even in the tough moments and have the same mindset during those times."