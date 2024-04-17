Jonny Drury comment: West Brom have the experience - they'll need it in the coming games
When you're in the hunt for promotion, you need experienced players to lead from the front - and Albion will certainly need that more than ever in these next few weeks.
Plus
By Jonny Drury
Published
It is safe to say West Brom remain odds-on favourites to lock down a play-off spot - that is despite a little stutter in form in recent weeks.
Despite a 10-match unbeaten run coming to an end on Saturday against Sunderland, they have also won just one win of their last five outings.
However, they are in fifth place and have been for months now because they deserve to be.
But they are just suffering from hitting a couple of bumps in the road - and what they need now is a bit of nous and experience to guide them through.