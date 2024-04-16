West Brom boss Carlos Corberan mulling over Josh Maja role

The Nigerian, 25, has endured an injury-hit debut campaign at The Hawthorns but is back to availability and set to play a role at automatic promotion-chasing Leicester on Saturday lunchtime.

Striker Maja marked his return from four months sidelined with a cameo against Rotherham last Wednesday but was left out of Saturday’s defeat to Sunderland in favour of an hour’s action for Richard Beale’s under-21s on Friday night.

Last summer’s free agent signing has started just once for Albion in which he was scythed down by Sunderland defender Dan Ballard in December, a second ankle injury from a challenge.