Carlos Corberan responds to West Brom points target goal

Albion’s 10-match unbeaten streak was ended by Sunderland at The Hawthorns on Saturday as Pierre Ekwah’s goal punished a red card for the hosts’ Brandon Thomas-Asante.

With just three games of the regular campaign remaining Corberan’s side still boast a seven-point buffer to rivals in seventh and below, though some have a game in hand,

Some have attempted to calculate the total required to seal a top-six place, but Albion’s Spanish head coach isn’t the slightest bit interested with the maths and knows it is all on the position come the final whistle on May 4.

“We need to get more points,” Corberan said. “It is simple because you can talk about mathematics when everyone has played the same number of games.