Baggies Broadcast S7 E45: The play-off bus hits a little bump!

The boys discuss the defeat to Sunderland, the BTA red card and how it impacts the play-off race.

They talk Blind Dave and his EFL award - as well as Albion players being snubbed in the team of the season.

Lewis answers all your questions, from Shilen Patel's presence to a potential clear out in the summer and they look ahead to Leicester.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

