Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings after costly red as a few struggle

Albion correspondent Lewis Cox rates the players as a 10-match unbeaten run shuddered to a halt after the 10-man Baggies were beaten at home by Sunderland.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Kyle Bartley takes on the fight with a host of Sunderland players before the Albion defender was withdrawn at half-time. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer

Was barely tested. There was no chance of him getting close to Ekwah's winner. Fans were keen to see more tempo. 5

Darnell Furlong

Had a reasonable afternoon. Was one of his side's stronger performers in bright period early on. 6

Kyle Bartley

Played just 45 minutes and was guilty of one or two sloppy moments on the ball but he and Kipre covered well at times. Corberan cited fitness levels for withdrawal. 5

Cedric Kipre

Did OK. Snuffed out one or two dangerous moments and used the ball well enough at times. 6

Conor Townsend

