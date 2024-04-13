Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings after costly red as a few struggle
Albion correspondent Lewis Cox rates the players as a 10-match unbeaten run shuddered to a halt after the 10-man Baggies were beaten at home by Sunderland.
Alex Palmer
Was barely tested. There was no chance of him getting close to Ekwah's winner. Fans were keen to see more tempo. 5
Darnell Furlong
Had a reasonable afternoon. Was one of his side's stronger performers in bright period early on. 6
Kyle Bartley
Played just 45 minutes and was guilty of one or two sloppy moments on the ball but he and Kipre covered well at times. Corberan cited fitness levels for withdrawal. 5
Cedric Kipre
Did OK. Snuffed out one or two dangerous moments and used the ball well enough at times. 6
Conor Townsend