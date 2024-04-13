A harsh lesson for West Brom's Brandon Thomas-Asante to learn

There is no doubt that his red card, for two rash challenges in the space of a few minutes, was the game changing moment for Albion.

Did it cost them the game? That is more difficult to answer, but it certainly cost them control of proceedings.

Within minutes of the striker taking the long walk to the baths, Sunderland were ahead.

And then aside from spells of pressure and a few half sights at goal, they maintained a grip on the game, a grip Albion had up until the red card.

In the end it proved to be the difference.