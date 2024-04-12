West Brom v Sunderland: Who's out and who's a doubt

As has been the theme of the last couple of weeks, boss Carlos Corberan has had most of his senior squad available to select from as Albion continue to push to secure a top-six finish.

Jed Wallace missed Wednesday's win over Rotherham, which brought a welcome return late on from the bench for Josh Maja. Corberan gave updates on both in his pre-Sunderland press conference on Friday.

Here is the latest state of play with the Baggies' fitness concerns and absentees.

Josh Maja – ankle

Made a very welcome return from four months sidelined with a serious ankle ligament injury in the closing stages on Wednesday night but he will not be considered for selection against former club Sunderland.

The striker, injured at the Stadium of Light in December, will play an hour for Richard Beale's under-21s at Manchester City on Friday evening (7pm kick-off) – assuming as expected Wallace came through Friday afternoon training OK.

Corberan explained that minutes at youth level was the best way forward for Maja and could make him more ready for immediate senior action beginning at Leicester on Saturday week.

Jed Wallace – illness

Missed out due to illness against the Millers, but recovered the following day and did some work with the club's medical staff.

He was due to train normally on Friday and should he come through that unscathed he will be in the squad against the north east visitors tomorrow.

Jayson Molumby – foot

Corberan gave a fresh update on the Republic of Ireland midfielder earlier this week and said Molumby has now started some outdoor work as he bids to step up a return from ligament damage in his foot.

Molumby has not played since the end of 2023 and won't return to action this season, but he is now running and continues to make progress with hard work alongside Albion's physical staff. It is a comeback that cannot be rushed, but the hope and expectation is Molumby will be good to go for pre-season.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

The luckless striker has been back at Albion after some compassionate leave for around a fortnight and continuing the early stages of his rehabilitation at the club's training base in Walsall.

Dike has a long road ahead after his second Achilles setback, suffered in February, and may not play again in this calendar year, but Corberan admitted how his presence around the building has lifted spirits of his team-mates.