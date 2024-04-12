West Brom v Sunderland: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

Regulars left-back Conor Townsend, midfielder Alex Mowatt and creative attacker Grady Diangana were all substitutes and only the latter had minutes against the Millers.

Stand-ins Adam Reach and Yann M'Vila both gave encouraging displays in rare starts – in the latter's case a full debut – and Corberan believed taking Townsend and Mowatt out of the limelight would help them recover performance levels after a dip in form. In Diangana's case the boss was looking to ease the attacker's load.

Jed Wallace is likely to return to the squad after completing training following illness and Josh Maja is not expected to be involved, he was in action for the under-21s on Friday night as he builds up minutes following injury.

I've selected captain Wallace on the bench with the idea Corberan will hand his skipper the opportunity of an easier return into the side.