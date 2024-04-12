Express & Star
Close

Carlos Corberan: Albion must adjust for attacker

Albion boss Carlos Corberan praised Yann M’Vila for completing 90 minutes on his full debut – and said his team-mates need to adapt to his forward-thinking play.

Plus
By Lewis Cox
Published
Yann M'Vila of West Bromwich Albion embraces Okay Yokuslu (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The experienced Frenchman, 33, arrived as midfield cover as a free agent in February and made three substitute cameos – conceding a poor penalty against Stoke last Saturday – before his first start on Wednesday.

It was M’Vila’s first start since last May – at former club Olympiacos he worked under Corberan – and noticeable in his game is a willingness to pass forward from midfield, something the head coach acknowledged colleagues have to become more used to after Albion saw off Rotherham.

“M’Vila is a player that you can only make the career he has done if you have a special character,” Corberan said.

“He was a special talent when he was young, one of the players to play for France, and after he couldn’t give the continuity to the progress everyone expected of him.

Similar stories
Most popular