West Brom v Rotherham - Match preview

Home turf has been a place where Albion have been very successful this season only losing three Championship games, but they could do with a win, having drawn their last three outings.

So when playing against a side that has already been relegated from the division, a win should be a foregone conclusion?

Football works in strange ways, and Corberan admitted in his pre-match press conference he has no idea what to expect from the Millers.

It looks as if the game will be too soon for Josh Maja. The striker has been out since early December and despite being medically fit he is not physically ready to take his place in Corberan’s squad.