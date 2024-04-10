West Brom 2 Rotherham 0 - Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury analysis
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox analyse West Brom's win over Rotherham.
By Jonny Drury
Published
The Baggies went ahead through Brandon Thomas-Asante after he finished off a neat move.
It was 2-0 before the break but it came with controversy after a handball, which occurred way outside the box, was adjudged to be in the area.
John Swift stroked home and despite second half chances that is how it would remain.