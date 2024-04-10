Jed Wallace: West Brom boss does not need prestigious accolade

Wallace has described the Baggies chief as one of the best managers both he and all his team mates have worked under.

Corberan and his players are sitting fifth in the table and on the verge of securing a play-off spot.

But despite Albion’s campaign and achieving success at the club with next to no money to spend, Corberan was not named on the three man shortlist for the manager of the year gong.

However, club captain Wallace insists that everyone at the club appreciate’s what the manager has done and he doesn’t need any trophies to back it up.

He said: “I think it was a bit surprising. For many of us he is the best manager we have ever worked under.

“There is not a Baggies fans or member of staff or player who does not appreciate what he has done since he has been here.

“It speaks for itself, we were bottom when he came in and now, after 41 games, we are here.

“The three best players were on loan last season, Ceddy (Cedric Kipre), Fellows and Mowwy (Alex Mowatt), so it speaks for itself.

“We all agree you don’t need an EFL nomination to show the job he has done.”

Despite Albion’s position in the table they have stalled of late – and have been forced to grind out three straight draws to keep there unbeaten run going.

Wallace has insisted the side won’t be getting too down with their recent mini-poor run – and believes they can use their home form over the back to back games on home soil to give them a boost.

He added: “It is no coincidence that we are where we are in the league.

“It is frustrating but we have two home games now and we are in a great position.

“It is about us but the Championship is a long slog of 46 games.

“We are 41 in and we are where we are.

“The home form has been brilliant, The Hawthorns has been sold out many times this season and the fans have been great at home.

“We fought back against Watford and they were electric, we are all united with what we want to achieve this season.”