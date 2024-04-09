Albion loanee Callum Marshall returns to West Ham

The 19-year-old signed for Baggies at the end of January on loan until the end of the season.

But since arriving at The Hawthorns the youngster has found first-team football hard to come by – only making three substitute appearances. He returns to London to train with his parent club, but if Baggies were to need him in the final five games, or the play-offs should they get there, they would be able to select him.

He joined Albion having been in red-hot form for the Irons’ high-flying under-21 side scoring 19 goals in 14 appearances.

Meanwhile, Baggies boss Carlos Corberan says it is ‘unfair’ that he has to leave players out of his squad due to competition for places.

Erik Pieters and Pipa were not in the Albion squad for the 2-2 draw at Stoke on Saturday, and the boss described Pieters as a ‘miracle’.

He said: “I have unbelievable players. To have Erik Pieters is a miracle. He is someone who when he is not in the squad, is always telling you that ‘I am fine. I am ready. I will be ready. I will keep working hard, the only important thing is the team.’

“If you are watching how Pipa is working in these weeks, it is unbelievable. It is very very unfair to leave any of my players right now out of the squad. It is unfair.

“But that is what I want,” he added. “Unfortunately, I need to make unfair decisions.”

Albion take on relegated Rotherham in the Championship tonight having gone three games without a win.