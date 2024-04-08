Analysis: West Brom are on superb run - but are also stuttering slightly

In fact, Carlos Corberan’s side stretched their unbeaten run to nine games with their 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

But the fact that they blew a two-goal lead at the Bet365 Stadium and the fact it is the third draw in eight days, and their third under-par display, shows Albion are suffering a bit of a stutter.

In the Potteries, it was on the cards to be a bit of a smash-and- grab day when they went two up.

When Stoke got back into it you could almost admit that they deserved it – and they did deserve a leveller.

But the manner of that goal and the fact the game, which looked in Albion’s grip, had slipped away from them, left somewhat of a sour taste.

Those overall statistics mentioned above do soften things, but this last week has shown that Albion are stalling slightly, but it is only natural.

What they need to do is make sure they win their home games in their run to the play-offs.

The gap to the sides below them has been cut with Norwich and Coventry both winning on Saturday.

But as long as it remains in Albion’s hands, they need to turn up.

However, one thing pointed out by Corberan after the game is the fact that even though his side are struggling to get over the line for three points, they are finding a way to still get something.

They found a way down at The Den, they found a way against Watford to come back from 2-0 down.