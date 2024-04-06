Express & Star
Carlos Corberan highlights positive quality West Brom had to show again in Stoke draw

Carlos Corberan was able to find a positive after his West Brom side blew a 2-0 lead on the road at Stoke City - one that his side have already showcased in their recent run.

By Jonny Drury
West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But he did highlight that his charges failed to hit their required levels on both a collective and an individual level in the Potteries.

Albion were on the back foot for long periods of the game - with Stoke having the best chances.

The home side could have been two up before Mikey Johnston and Grady Diangana combined for the former to fire Albion ahead.

A neat move then ended with Jed Wallace doubling the lead after the break - before Stoke fought back.

First Million Manhoef pulled one back before Andre Vidigal fired in a re-bound after Alex Palmer had denied him from the spot.

