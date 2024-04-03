West Brom youngster pens dream first pro deal

The 17-year-old midfielder has stepped up to under-21s level under Richard Beale in the first year of his scholarship with Albion’s academy and made a big impression on coaches.

Deeming, from Sutton Coldfield and a family of Baggies supporters, has penned a two-and-a-half year deal at The Hawthorns, extending his stay with the club he joined aged six.

He follows winger Ollie Bostock and defender Jamal Mohammed in penning first pro terms.

Albion academy manager Richard Stevens said: “He’s a born-and-bred Baggie. His family are from a long chain of strong Albion fans so it’s a massive occasion for them and everyone involved with Cole.

“He’s spent his younger ages in the academy and has always been a high performer in a really challenging group with lots of good footballers.

“It shows our intent as a football club, as an academy, and people have got to continue seeing us as a football club which is committed to developing young players.

“It’s my job as academy manager to put the processes in place to make that happen and that’s by working with staff to provide opportunities for boys to go up a level.”