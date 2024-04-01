West Brom fans single out 'game changer' in draw with Watford
Jonny Drury caught up with Albion fans after their side fought back to earn a point against Watford.
By Jonny Drury
Published
The home side spurned first half chances - before Watford went into a 2-0 second half lead.
Edo Kayembe opened the scoring before Mileta Rajovic doubled the advantage and looked to have buried the Baggies.
But Brandon Thomas-Asante and a late strike from Darnell Furlong snatched a point.