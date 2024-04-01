West Brom 2 Watford 2 - Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury analysis
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury analyse West Brom's draw with Watford.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The home side spurned first half chances - before Watford went into a 2-0 second half lead.
Edo Kayembe opened the scoring before Mileta Rajovic doubled the advantage and looked to have buried the Baggies.
But Brandon Thomas-Asante and a late strike from Darnell Furlong snatched a point.