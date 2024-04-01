West Brom 2 Watford 2 - Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury analysis

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The home side spurned first half chances - before Watford went into a 2-0 second half lead.

Edo Kayembe opened the scoring before Mileta Rajovic doubled the advantage and looked to have buried the Baggies.

But Brandon Thomas-Asante and a late strike from Darnell Furlong snatched a point.