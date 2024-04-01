Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Sub steals the show on mixed day for others

Darnell Furlong's stunner from distance in the first minute of stoppage time capped the revival after Brandon Thomas-Asante struck to bring his side back into it to reduce the visitors' 2-0 lead.

Albion correspondent Lewis Cox dishes out the marks as Carlos Corberan's side extended their form to just a single defeat in 12 games.

Alex Palmer

Could not get near either Watford goals but held on to some late efforts from the Hornets at 2-1 to prevent his side falling two goals down again. 6

Darnell Furlong

Game will be remembered for his wonderful last-gasp equaliser from range but Furlong was not alone in struggling prior. Watford's second came from his side and the visitors attacked down that flank time and again. Below recent levels but a stunning impact late on. 6

Semi Ajayi

A first Albion start since the final game of 2023 in Cedric Kipre's absence and Ajayi was one of his side's better performers. He was a highlight of a largely uneventful first period and tried to drag his side on. Mostly decent in possession. 6

Kyle Bartley