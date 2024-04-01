Carlos Corberan happy with West Brom never-say-die attitude in bid for "something special"

Darnell Furlong's 25-yard stoppage-time screamer capped a 2-2 draw at The Hawthorns as Albion clawed back a two-goal deficit for a potentially-crucial point.

Brandon Thomas-Asante halved the deficit with 20 minutes to go but the visiting Hornets were good value for their slender lead on a rare off-day for the hosts in front of their own supporters - until right-back Furlong's stunner extended a fine run of form for fifth-placed Albion to just one defeat in 12.

Corberan said: "It was important to show to our fans that we wanted more and to show that we want to make something special this year. We need to understand, the players, staff, the fans, things aren't going to work how we'd like them to work.

"Not always are the games going to be under control or will we play at our best level, but we need to show the fans that we are never going to give up.

"When the fans see that we are trying our best, they are going to support us. When you drop, you can break the togetherness which is necessary during the season, especially in this moment.

"This extra mentality, resilience, maturity, game understanding is going to be key if we're to keep building something important."

Strikes from Edo Kayembe shortly after half-time and Mileta Rajovic midway through the second period had the Hornets looking to provide a sting and condemn the Baggies to just a fourth home Championship defeat in 20 this term.

But Corberan's men rallied with the help of changes from the boss – including Grady Diangana who laid on both assists – for a memorable comeback and what that may be crucial in the race to seal a top-six place, as rivals dropped points elsewhere.

Albion's head coach was satisfied with a first half in which Thomas-Asante spurned a gilt-edged early chance and Watford found a foothold, but felt the visitors were afforded too much space after Tom Cleverley's side opened the scoring.

"In general we did a good first half," the Spaniard added. "We dominated the ball, dominated the game, created things but I knew that in this type of game you cannot drop the physical level.

"Watford have physical and technical players capable of making an impact in the last third. From minute 52 until minute 70, we dropped too much and Watford used it very well.

"In life, you can never give up. What changed this game was the first goal. It changed the mood of the players, the mood of the stadium and the fans created something special. The players who arrived from the bench helped a lot. "