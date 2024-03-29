Millwall 1 West Brom 1 - Report

Duncan Watmore pounced on a dreadful header from Cedric Kipre to give Millwall a half time lead - in a game where Albion were pretty toothless in the final third.

In fact, they showed very little in the attacking area until Swift came off the bench to bury a spot kick midway through the second period.

Despite sustained periods of late pressure, Carlos Corberan's men couldn't find a winner but a point at The Den - and a point against an in form Millwall side scrapping for survival isn't to be sniffed at.

Report

Corberan opted to bring Kyle Bartley back in from the start - after the defender came off the bench against Bristol City.

George Honeyman and Conor Townsend (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).

And it was Andi Weimann who led the line, coming in for Tom Fellows with Jed Wallace moving back out wide.

The first 15 minutes threw up little by way of action - aside from a penalty shout for the hosts when Conor Townsend blocked a George Honeyman cross.

The home side were adamant it was handball but referee James Bell was unmoved.

Then Albion almost shot themselves in the foot as Kyle Bartley was forced to drag down Zian Flemming on the edge of the box - after Jed Wallace had conceded possession cheaply.

They wouldn't be so lucky five minutes later though as a calamitous decision from Kipre gifted the lead to the hosts.

Duncan Watmore gives Millwall the lead (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).

The defender attempted to turn a long ball back to Alex Palmer with a diving header but only succeeded in guiding it directly to Watmore.

The Sunderland man kept his nerve and slid the ball past Palmer to punish Albion.

They did settle again in a bid to get on the front foot but nothing was sticking - and at the other end they were looking susceptible to the break and to the long ball.

On the half hour mark a long punt up field was allowed to bounce and wasn't dealt with by either Kipre or Bartley.

Michael Obafemi took advantage of the indecision and that of Palmer who decided not to come for it - but it was a let off for Albion when the striker tamely volleyed at the keeper.

One area Albion were the stronger in was the possession statistics - but they were doing nothing with it.

Okay Yokuslu (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).

Mikey Johnston was looking the most dangerous down the left - while Darnell Furlong hung up a cross to the back post but no one was there to meet it.

And in the dying moments of the half Grady Diangana found Wallace in the box but the ball was nicked off his toe as he coiled to shoot.

But at half time you could argue Albion didn't deserve to be back on level terms. Mistakes on the ball and poor decisions had cost them.

Corberan turned to his bench at the break, introducing Tom Fellows who looked sharp early in the half.

Seven minutes in and they had their first effort on goal, as Furlong glanced over a Johnston corner.

But silly mistakes in possession were still there as Millwall won it back high up the pitch with Watmore lashing over.

Shilen Patel was in attendance (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).

Brandon Thomas-Asante and Swift were introduced from the bench and within four minutes of his arrival - the latter was thrust into the spot light.

Bryan was turned inside out by Diangana and upended the Albion man - with Bell pointing to the spot without hesitation.

Up stepped Swift who found the corner and out of nothing put his side back on level terms.

Albion looked a different side after the goal as Alex Mowatt had an effort saved - with Fellows and Diangana looking dangerous from wide areas.

Millwall however still carried a threat - and that made for an interesting final ten minutes.

Matt Phillips made his long awaited return after four months on the sidelines eight minutes from time - as Albion started to build-up late pressure.

For a period it did seem as though they were camped on the edge of the Millwall penalty area - but they couldn't work an opening to get a shot off.

They ended the game the stronger of the two sides but again without an effort on goal and by the end of five minutes of added time, it looked as though both sides were happy with a point that could be key in a few weeks time.

Substitutes

Millwall (4-4-2): Sarkic, Cooper, Tanganga, Mitchell (Norre 88), Flemming, Bryan (McNamara 81), Leonard, Watmore (Norton-Cuffy 88), Obafemi, Saville, Honeyman (Longman 76)

Subs not used: Bialkowski, Wallace, Hutchinson, Mayor, Esse

Albion (4-3-2-1): Palmer, Furlong, Bartley, Kipre (Ajayi 73), Townsend, Yokulsu, Mowatt, Johnston (Swift 63), Diangana (Phillips 82), Wallace (Thomas-Asante 63), Weimann (Fellows 46)

Subs not used: Griffiths, Reach, Chalobah, M'Vila