Millwall 1 West Brom 1 - Jonny Drury analysis

Jonny Drury gives his verdict following the 1-1 draw with Millwall at The Den.

By Jonny Drury
Published

Duncan Watmore pounced on a dreadful header from Cedric Kipre to give Millwall a half time lead - in a game where Albion were pretty toothless in the final third.

In fact, they showed very little in the attacking area until Swift came off the bench to bury a spot kick midway through the second period.

