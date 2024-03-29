Jonny Drury's West Brom ratings v Millwall: Just two 7s in tough draw

Alex Palmer 6

Didn't have much to do by way of saves - but did hesitate when the Obafemi latched onto a long ball. Luckily the striker could only volley straight at the keeper.

Darnell Furlong 7

One of the better Albion performers on a bit of an off afternoon. Made a crucial header in the first half to clear while his side were under the pump.

Cedric Kipre 5

A poor afternoon from the defender in a campaign where he has been faultless for much of it. Made a strange decision for the goal, diving to head a ball that went straight into the path of Watmore.

Kyle Bartley 6

He also got caught over the top a couple of times - one with a long straight ball. Aside from that he won some key headers with the Baggies soaking up pressure.

Conor Towsend 6