Carlos Corbean on West Brom's lack of 'stress' at Millwall and Cedric Kipre update

Albion were not at the races for the best part of an hour in the capital - and were 1-0 down at the break after Cedric Kipre gifted the opener to Duncan Watmore.

It could have been more before, out of nothing, John Swift levelled from the spot after Grady Diangana was taken down by Joe Bryan in the box.

The penalty was one of just two shots Albion had on target all afternoon - as they couldn't turn pressure and possession into chances.

Corberan was quick to praise the home side for their game plan - and explained that Albion's frustrations came from a number of areas, including a lack of accuracy at certain periods.

He said: "I think today is a tough game with two teams with two different styles.

"In the first half Millwall's style was better, in the second half it was our style that was a bit better.