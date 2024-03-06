QPR 2 West Brom 2: Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury analysis

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Former Baggie Sam Field gave QPR the lead before Mikey Johnston produced another wonder goal to level things up.

Two minutes later Grady Diangana had Albion 2-1 up - but the second half was a backs to the wall job.

Alex Palmer saved a spot kick but the pressure told as Field bagged his second of the game.