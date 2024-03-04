Carlos Corberan has full faith in West Brom loanee

Republic of Ireland international Johnston, 24, a January recruit from Celtic, scored his third goal in five games to help Albion to a 2-1 win over Coventry on Friday night.

Johnston’s stunning opener was another wonderful strike, to add to a beauty against Plymouth, and the skilful winger has already become popular among supporters.

Corberan felt Johnston’s ability to wreak havoc both wide and centrally was perfect for his squad. The boss said: “I believe a lot in Johnston because when we analysed him I watched a player that switches very well to the idea of wingers I like to have.

“I think it’s important to have two different winger profiles, wide wingers – (Tom) Fellows or (Jed) Wallace or (Matt) Phillips for example, or wingers who can play inside, like playmakers.

“Depending on opponent’s shape is the advantage, more as (inside) playmakers or more out wide. Grady (Diangana) and Johnston, for me, both have the profile.”