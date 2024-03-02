Carlos Corberan delivers injury update on West Brom's Conor Townsend

The full back has been an almost ever present for most parts of the season.

But he was taken off in the second half of Friday's clash and replaced by Adam Reach.

Asked about the move, Corberan said: "The medical staff told me he had some tiredness, it was fatigue, in the hamstrings.

"One minute before he asked for the change we asked him how he was feeling and he was feeling fine.

"My idea was to put Reach as a winger before the injury but with the injury we put Reach as a left-back.

Townsend has been Albion's stand in captain in the absence of Jed Wallace at times this season - and Corberan explained they will need to wait and see if a scan is required.

He added: "Hopefully (just fatigue and not more) but I don't know yet, they will see how he is tomorrow and I don't know if they will make a scan or not, I didn't speak (about it) yet with the medical staff.

"Hopefully it's fine because he's been an excellent player for us and if he's not fine we need to find another solution with the other ones."